TANTI, Nicholas Ryan - Nick was tragically taken away from us on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 27. Beloved son of Sharon Tanti and Raymond Tanti (Carol). Loved brother of Jessica Tanti (Sultan Kaker). Cherished uncle of Jasmine Kaker. Dear grandson of Paul Tanti (the late Mary). Predeceased by his grandparents Shirley and Horace Pugsley. Nick will be deeply missed by his many aunts and uncles, his extended family, his football family and friends. Friends will be received for visitation from 10-11 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am. Reception to follow in the church hall. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the Guelph Minor Football Association would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Nicholas R. Tanti in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020