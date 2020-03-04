Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Tanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Ryan Tanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Ryan Tanti Obituary
TANTI, Nicholas Ryan - Nick was tragically taken away from us on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 27. Beloved son of Sharon Tanti and Raymond Tanti (Carol). Loved brother of Jessica Tanti (Sultan Kaker). Cherished uncle of Jasmine Kaker. Dear grandson of Paul Tanti (the late Mary). Predeceased by his grandparents Shirley and Horace Pugsley. Nick will be deeply missed by his many aunts and uncles, his extended family, his football family and friends. Friends will be received for visitation from 10-11 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am. Reception to follow in the church hall. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the Guelph Minor Football Association would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Nicholas R. Tanti in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -