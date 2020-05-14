Norma May Johnston of Guelph, ON passed away peacefully with family by her side at Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Port Credit, ON in 1929, she is survived by her husband of 68 years, Grant Johnston of Guelph, ON, her three children; Lance Johnston of Kingston, Laura Coutts of Guelph and Gail Clarkson of Waterloo. She will also be sadly missed by her five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store