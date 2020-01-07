Home

Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Norman Albert Roggie

Passed away unexpectedly at Guelph General Hospital on Monday, December 16, 2019, in his 80th year. Norman was the beloved husband and best friend of Anita. He was the proud and loving father of Randy and the late Peter (2018). He was the cherished grandpa of Cheyenne, Kachina (John), Matt and Taylor. He will also be fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Sharron and by Connie and other extended family. Norman will be missed as a faithful volunteer with Col. John McCrae Legion as well. The family received visitors at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Friday, December 27 from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 28 from 1 - 2 p.m. Funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
