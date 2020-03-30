|
God welcomed our beloved Norm/Dad/Papa into His presence on March 26, 2020. After a brief and aggressive illness, Dad was mercifully called Home to begin his best life, free from puffers, prednisone and steristrips. He was completely surrounded by his family at home and an army of saints in prayer. Norman Blackwell Bier was born to Leslie and Persis Bier in the Belgian Congo in 1940 and raised on the mission field in Angola, Zambia, and Southern Rhodesia. Following in his father's footsteps, he graduated from the University of Toronto medical school and soon joined the mission field himself where he met the love of his life, Doreen Elizabeth née Dick, at the Grenfell Mission in St. Anthony, Newfoundland. They married on September 22, 1966, and years of service followed at the Murchison Mission Hospital in South Africa working with the Zulu people. Norm and his family returned to Canada in 1974, settled in Scarborough, and he began a long career as a rehabilitation physician at both the Riverdale Hospital (now BridgePoint Active Healthcare) and the Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital (now Sunnybrook Holland Centre). After retiring in 2005, Norm and Doreen left the community they loved and moved to Guelph to be closer to their sons and their families. As his church families at Bendale Bible Chapel, Calvary Baptist, and Kortright Presbyterian Church can attest, his mission work continued throughout the years as he served God wholeheartedly. Norm tremendously enjoyed his time at the family cottage in Muskoka where he could constantly ply his trade as a fixer of everything. When his taste was in, he loved his food, although, ever true to his nature, he sacrificed anything that wasn't plant-based to give his failing heart a few more years with us. Norm was "just the best", and he will be lovingly remembered by his precious wife of 53 years, Doreen, and their children Sandra (David), Tony (Carolyn), and Ian (Sheena). His grandchildren - Maddie, Jacob, Jamie, Hannah, Vivienne, Liam, Joshua, Cameron, Parker, and London - brought him exceeding joy. Papa loved his family richly and prayed for us earnestly. His greatest privilege is knowing that the heritage of faith that he and Mom built became a firm foundation for his children and their children. Norm will be fondly remembered by his dear sisters, Pauline and Carol, and their families. He was also "Uncle Norm" to many nieces, nephews, cousins and their extended families, and dear family friends. In consideration of the current climate around travel, the family will be conducting a private family service at home, with plans to celebrate this amazing man's life this summer. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Norm to Hospice Wellington (795 Scottsdale Dr, Guelph, ON N1G 3R8) or Mission Aviation Fellowship of Canada (102-195 Hanlon Creek Blvd, Guelph, ON N1C 0A1). A tree will be planted in memory of Norman B. Bier in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020