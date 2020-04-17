|
Of Guelph, passed away suddenly at Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Velma (nee Davidson) of almost 52 years. Loved father of Denise and Marie (Allan). Loving grandfather of Benji. Dear brother of Carlene Francis and Merle Francis Conell. Also survived by nephew Shonari Bullock and niece Khalilah Bullock (Andre Pitter, Asher & Jian). Predeceased by parents Ferdinand Francis, Ona Jones, brother Garth Jones Williams, sister Patricia Bullock and brother-in-law Colin Bullock. Norwood was born in Moneague, St. Ann, Jamaica, he was a proud Jamaican. Norwood migrated to Montreal, Quebec in 1967 and moved to Guelph in 1979. He was a dedicated employee of ITT AC Pump in Guelph, as a systems analyst. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time in Jamaica, and he was a volunteer with the Guelph Black Heritage Society. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be forwarded to the family vis the funeral home website below Norwood's notice. Memorial contributions to the Guelph Black Heritage Society (www.guelphblackheritage.ca) would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Norwood E. Francis in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020