Norwood Francis Obituary
The support of friends, family, neighbours, and church community has made a challenging journey easier. Heartfelt thanks for the cards, gifts of food & flowers, visiting and just staying in touch. Every thoughtful gesture has made a difference. He left many memories much to be grateful for and a legacy of giving more than he took. Thank you to the generous donations to the Guelph Black Heritage Society in his memory. These funds will be used for the "Freedom Project" which will allow universal accessibility to the Heritage Hall. Velma, Marie, and Denise Francis
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020
