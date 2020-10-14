Our dear, precious sister, Oliva, passed away peacefully, on Thanksgiving Monday, October 12, 2020. Much loved sister of the late Sam and the late Patricia, Ralph and Joanne, Loretta and the late Alan Wilke, Dominic and Jo-Ann, Mary-Anne and Andy Angerilli, Theresa, Joe and Liz, Frank and Evelyn, the late Tony, Margie and Mike Misurka and John and Lisa. She was a special aunt to the late Angie Tersigni and great-aunt to the late Jack Wishart. Oliva was predeceased by her parents Dominic and Margaret Tersigni, both of whom she cherished and cared for lovingly. She was a loved, respected aunt to many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Oliva will be deeply missed by so many special friends from her school days, teaching career, music endeavours and travels. Oliva was a dedicated, gifted educator, a talented singer/musician and an avid gardener. She was one to reach out to so many and yet remain independent and strong. Oliva remains an incredible inspiration to all who knew her. The family deeply appreciates the outstanding care for our sister by Dr. Christopher Stemerdink, by the Guelph General Hospital and by Hospice Wellington. To honour Oliva's memory, donations can be directed to her favourite charities: The Wish Heart Fund for Children's Cancer, Action Read (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.ActionRead.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=7YBADhr_ceQf0k-AKSOca6V8aQYvN6EovwiL4CF8PDE&s=QceUUyvoxZyurGgxMptlt3IvZEjfLxRnnNmOpuLwEvo&e=
) Community Literacy Centre, Children's Foundation of Guelph food and Friends (Waterloo Ave., Guelph) or Hospice Wellington. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=7YBADhr_ceQf0k-AKSOca6V8aQYvN6EovwiL4CF8PDE&s=XJGDmM4z1TLFeeHUZq0N6lQiTvctbKJgHl8enXVCmBo&e=
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at the Basilica of Our Lady on Friday, October 16, 2020, with entombment at OLIM, Marymount Cemetery.