Pam passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She left a legacy of love, friendship, kindness and goodwill. She is survived by Joseph, her husband of 49 years, her son David and his life partner Ali Sauer, her son Steven and his wife Julie Podesky, and two wonderful granddaughters, Muriel and Harriet, as well as her sister Catherine Harling and brother William Roberty. A private family funeral will take place on June 3, 2020, and a celebration of her life will be scheduled as soon as the current health pandemic permits larger gatherings. Should you wish, donations in Pam's memory in lieu of flowers may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Friends of Algonquin Park.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.