Of Rockwood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8th at the Hospice Wellington in her 65th year. Beloved wife of James (Jim) Monaghan for 44 years. Cherished mother of her four sons Shawn (Melissa) Monaghan, Scott Monaghan, Stephen (Crystal) Monaghan and Shayne Monaghan. Affectionately known as The Wrecking Crew, her four sons all live in or around Guelph/Rockwood. Loving nana to Logan and Evy and Westin and Morgan. She was predeceased by her mother Jacqueline Craig (Winters) in January 2019 and will be greatly missed by her father Jack Craig and sister Pennie Roberts and Niece Jenna Roberts and Nephew Joshua Roberts. Pam possessed a friendly and outgoing personality that endeared herself quickly and easily to her extended family and large circle of friends. She was always willing to open her heart and her front door to anyone that sought her out. She was always positive in her dealings with people and willing to give them a second chance. A large part of her working career was in the retail market. She spent a number of years working with her dad and sister in their privately held sales agency in Milton and Mississauga. They developed a number of private label and brand name personal care products for many large and medium sized stores. Pam had a number of diverse hobbies and interests including travelling, her pets, sewing, arts and crafts, theater and dancing. However her first love was her children and she spent most of her energy involved with her sons' activities. Pam could be found most nights at a hockey arena, a gymnasium, a baseball diamond or a football/soccer field. She was a huge vocal supporter and morale booster for her four boys. She continued that tradition as they grew up and continued playing as adults. Due to the current protocols of Covid-19, it was decided that it would be best to schedule a "Celebration of Life" when it is safe to do so. So far the initial target date is July 25th and will be held in Rockwood at the Rockmosa Community Center. Further details when the world heals. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be forwarded to the family via the funeral home website below Pam's notice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Waterloo-Wellington Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Pamela (Pam) Monaghan in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020