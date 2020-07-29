It is with profound sadness that my daughter Paisleigh and I (Kellie) announce the passing of her loving father and my loving husband Alexander Campagnaro on July 19, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Wilma Campagnaro and his father in law Don Moffit. He was the wonderful son in law to Sheila Moffit. Alex was the fun loving brother to Michelle Coulson(Jim) of Red Deer AB, Marcia McCarville of Waterloo, Ali Frey (Larry) of Guelph And Janet Campagnaro Kirby(Dennis) Waterloo. Alex was the favourite jokester to his nieces and nephews Avery, Linsey, Jordan, Jessica, Nicolette, Michael, Ayden, Shannon, Jaida, Addyson. Also great uncle to two nieces and one nephew. Alex was a loving, kind, and generous husband for 24 years. He never wanted for much but would take great pleasure giving to others. Alex was the best dad and cheerleader to his daughter Paisleigh and she was his pride and joy for the past 18 years. He never missed a practice or game regardless of the sport or any dance recitals. The sun rose and set on Paisleigh and her accomplishments. He loved having her friends at the house so he could get in on what they were up to and they loved chatting with Alex. He had the biggest heart, he was kind and would lend his hand to anyone that needed his help. Alex could be found in his garage tinkering, listening to tunes, or hockey and baseball games. Friends, neighbours and family would drop by the garage to have a chat and Alex would always be welcoming. We named him 'The Ambassador of Beattie St" He was loved by all who knew him. Alex was an amazing cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen preparing meals for friends and family. Alex was versed in world issues and politics and could debate with the best of them. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He loved animals of all kinds and would go out of his way to pet a dog passing by the house. Alex dedicated 35 Years to Hammond Manufacturing. He took great pride in his work and challenged himself to find ways to make his job more efficient. Alex was the biggest and most dedicated Toronto Maple Leaf fan. He would say "I bleed blue" He loved his leaf room where he displayed all his collectibles. Every year he waited for the team to make the playoffs and to win the cup but to no avail...he still remained a fan all each and every year. Next time you think of Alex smile and raise a glass of white wine to him Resting at Gilbert McIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St N Guelph. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations would be very much appreciated by the family to Trillium Gift of Life and or Guelph Humane Society. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com