It is with great sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Patricia (Pat) Holmes, aged 76. Patricia passed away on April 14, 2020 with her beloved daughter, Tricia, by her side. Patricia was born on March 1, 1944. She was the daughter of Wilbert Hugh Mcleod (Joe) and Gladys McLeod of Guelph. Patricia is predeceased by her husband William Norman Holmes and her in-laws, George and Pearl Holmes of Acton. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tricia Holmes, her son-in-law, George Douglas, her grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Geremia, their father Steven Geremia, as well as Amber and Alex Douglas, her brother Kenneth McLeod and her niece and nephews, Lynn, Chris and Shawn McLeod. Pat's amazing sense of humour would light up the room on a cloudy day. She was never one to shy away from strangers and made life-long friends just by listening and making you feel comfortable and loved. That was Pat's special gift for which we will be forever grateful. She possessed a great love of animals, flowers, reading, trips to Las Vegas and shopping for bling with her daughter. She had the pleasure of creating memories with her family on a daily basis. These memories will last a lifetime. Pat was happy with the Blue Jays on the telly and a drink in her hand. We picture her in heaven watching the Kentucky Derby and searching for consignment stores with her sister-in-law, Carolyn McLeod. Mom I love you with all my heart. Grandma thank you for enriching our lives and making us feel loved. We will love and miss you forever. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lapointe Fisher Nursing Home for their love and support of Patricia over the past months. Pat loved each and every one of you and thought of you as her extended family. We are eternally grateful for the kindness that you have shown our family during this incredibly difficult time. That is a kindness that will never be forgotten Cremation will take place and a celebration of life held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions to the Guelph Humane Society www.guelphhumane.ca would be appreciated by the family. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever"- Alfred Lord Tennyson Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020