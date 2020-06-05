Suddenly on May 12th, 2020, our brother Patrick passed away of suspected heart problems at the Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington, Ontario. He was predeceased in January 2019 by his twin brother, Michael. His parents, Yolande Marion Fleming (1988) and his father, Richard James Fleming (2005) also predeceased him. Patrick was born in Haileybury, Ontario and moved to Guelph in 1972 where he lived until 2016 when he entered the Chartwell Brant Centre. He will be missed by his sisters Denise Andrew (Bill) (Victoria) and Hariette Henry (Michael) (Burlington), nieces Jessica Thomson (John) (Edmonton), Marion Groot (Jeff) (Victoria) and Laura Bedford (Mark) (Burlington), nephews Marc Andrew (Evgenia) (Vancouver) and Peter Henry (Hamilton) as well as grand-nieces Isabel, Eleanor and Amelia and grand-nephews William and Nicholas. Patrick was a warm, proud, independent, determined man. In spite of facing many personal challenges, he successfully lived on his own for many years in Guelph, held several jobs, and obtained his secondary school diploma in later years. For him, these were very proud accomplishments. He loved to participate in family events, always eager to meet new people, shake hands and tease his nieces and nephews. Of particular interest to Pat was the stock market and his modest investments occupied much of his time. A family celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date and internment will follow in the family plot in Cantley, Quebec. "Those who touch our hearts stay in our lives forever."



