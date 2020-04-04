|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Walsh). Loving father of Deirdre, Nuala (Bill McKeen), Una, Eithne (Jacques Carette) and Ciaran (Laura). Cherished grandpa of Ryan, Stephanie, Rachel, Conor, Tara, Eileen, Ciara, Declan and Ronan and great-grandpa to Desmond. Former Director of Education for the Wellington Catholic District School Board. The family would like to thank Fr. Larry Parent, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church, Dr. Yew and the nurses from Care Partners, and all the PSWs whose care and compassion was much appreciated. A private family graveside service was held at Williamsburg Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8174. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local charity that helps vulnerable people during this difficult time. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patrick's memorial.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 4, 2020