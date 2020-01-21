|
51, of Guelph, Ontario, went missing on July 13, 2018 in Joshua Tree National Park in California. After an 18 month long search, he was finally found on December 20, 2019. Paul was born on May 24, 1967 in Kingston to Bill and Shirley Miller. Paul is survived by his wife Stephanie (nee Korbich) of 27 years, son Dryden and daughter Tiana. Brother of Dawne (Dave) Robinson and Roxanne Miller. Uncle to Jackson, Leah and Thomas. He graduated from Frontenac Secondary High School in 1986. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Physical Geography and Urban and Environmental Studies, Paul worked for the Royal Ontario Museum in Yoho National Park on the Burgess Shale where he was unearthing fossils. This time of his life was documented in a Nature of Things episode with David Suzuki. Paul loved sports, especially hockey. His favourite team was the Montreal Canadiens. He also cheered for Team Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Rock Lacrosse. He wore #12 on the Brock varsity lacrosse team and was affectionately known as "Rat". After university he continued his love of sports by playing and coaching in several lacrosse, baseball and hockey leagues in Guelph and area. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed white water kayaking, camping, hiking and travelling. A member at Lakeside church for over 20 years, he was involved in many groups and helped with the children's and youth ministries. Paul worked as a Materials Manager at various places in Guelph: Hall Telecommunications, Eagle's Flight, Linamar, and Viqua. Paul was a wonderful father, friend and husband. Our home has always been a gathering place for everyone as Paul enjoyed entertaining. If the party did not come to Paul then he brought the party. His zest for life was contagious and he was always willing to try new things. Paul's devotion to his family and friends was immeasurable. He was especially proud of his children Dryden and Tiana and the adults they have become. There are simply too many people to thank but of special note we would like to mention: Greg Nukolls of Western States Aerial Search and Wings of Mercy (through whose efforts Paul was located), Joshua Tree Search and Rescue, Joshua Tree Park staff in particular David Smith and Eric Linaris, and all those who helped search in any way. We love you all. Thank you to our family and friends who helped keep the search for Paul alive. In true Paul fashion, he is bringing his family and friends together for a Celebration of Life at Victoria Park East Golf Club, 1096 Victoria Road S., on Saturday, February 1 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. Words of Memory will begin at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Paul Miller Lacrosse Scholarship Fund for Brock University. Online link will be released on the Find Paul Miller Facebook page as soon as it is ready.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020