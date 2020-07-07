Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Paul leaves behind his beloved family, close friends and patients. Predeceased by his wife, Joyce Minc (nee Bishop) and his grandson, Alex Minc, Paul will be remembered by his children, Terry (Elaine), Simon, Gillian (Julie), grandchildren, Aidan, Lauren, Oliver and Harriet and former daughter-in-law Samniang Minc. Paul and Joyce in their early years loved adventure and came to Newfoundland in 1958 from England as a young doctor and nurse to provide medical care to the remote communities by boat. Paul practiced medicine for over sixty years in England, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Northern, Southern and Eastern Ontario. Paul's vocation shaped his life and that of his family, but he still found time to pursue many hobbies and interests including skiing, rowing, travel, and sailing. He also had a great fondness for animals throughout his colourful life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Guelph Humane Society (519-824-3091). Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
