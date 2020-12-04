It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Paul Joseph Bodendistel, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in his 75th year. Paul had suffered quietly with Lewy Body Dementia for many years. Paul will be greatly missed by his loving wife Margaret Bodendistel of 53 years, his children Paula, Marla (Doug), Paul Jr, and Justine (Gene), and beloved grandchildren Rebecca, Liam, Chelsea, Reid, Aidan and Keagan. Dear brother of Helen Kefalas. Predeceased by his sister Patricia, and brothers Gerald (Mary Ann) and Ken (Christa). Paul will be remembered by the Everson family. He will also be fondly remembered by many relatives and close friends that held a special place in his heart. Paul was a loving husband and father. He was very proud of his four children. He will be remembered for his love of hockey. Paul's dedication and skills allowed him to play hockey here in Ontario as well as in Europe where he served in the Army for several years as a young man. Special thanks to the PSW's from Paramed especially Tsigie (Ziggy) who provided dedicated care to "The Boss." Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051, www.wallcustance.com
. Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or the Jumpstart Program to support children in their love of hockey. A tree will be planted in memory of Paul J. Bodendistel in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.