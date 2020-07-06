1/1
Peggy Anne MOORE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away May 22, 2020 with her sister at her side of Biliary Duct Cancer, a brief illness. Born September 24, 1947. Daughter of George Moore, wife Gladys nee Speers. She is survived by her loving sister Gay Lynne Moore of Chatsworth and a dear nephew Michael George Arndt (Judi Smelko) of Hanover. Peggy Anne worked as a Key Punch Operator from 1964 at the Co-Operators Insurance Company, Owen Sound. Retired from Co-Operators Insurance Company, Head Office Guelph as a Project Manager Business Systems in 2007. She held a Diploma as a Chartered Insurance Professional from the Insurance Institute of Canada. Peggy Anne spent many years as Block B Cottage Association, North of Southampton, Saugeen Reserve. Peggy Anne was an active member of the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate Parish, past president of CWL and an active communion minister. She also volunteered at the Evergreen Seniors Centre for G.W.S.A. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 149 McNab St., Chatsworth, ON, on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11am. Her cremated remains will be place with Mom and Dad in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Chatsworth. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Peggy Anne's memory to Sick Kids Hospital Toronto, St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph, Chalice, or a Catholic charity of your choice would be appreciated. Cards are available at the funeral home, 519-821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made on line at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved