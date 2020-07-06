Passed away May 22, 2020 with her sister at her side of Biliary Duct Cancer, a brief illness. Born September 24, 1947. Daughter of George Moore, wife Gladys nee Speers. She is survived by her loving sister Gay Lynne Moore of Chatsworth and a dear nephew Michael George Arndt (Judi Smelko) of Hanover. Peggy Anne worked as a Key Punch Operator from 1964 at the Co-Operators Insurance Company, Owen Sound. Retired from Co-Operators Insurance Company, Head Office Guelph as a Project Manager Business Systems in 2007. She held a Diploma as a Chartered Insurance Professional from the Insurance Institute of Canada. Peggy Anne spent many years as Block B Cottage Association, North of Southampton, Saugeen Reserve. Peggy Anne was an active member of the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate Parish, past president of CWL and an active communion minister. She also volunteered at the Evergreen Seniors Centre for G.W.S.A. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 149 McNab St., Chatsworth, ON, on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11am. Her cremated remains will be place with Mom and Dad in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Chatsworth. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Peggy Anne's memory to Sick Kids Hospital Toronto, St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph, Chalice, or a Catholic charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Cards are available at the funeral home, 519-821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made on line at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com