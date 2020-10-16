It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Peter Baron, in his 54th year, after a brave struggle with mental illness and addiction. Peter is predeceased by his father Walter Baron, and survived by his mother Christine Patricia Baron and his son Casey Harold Baron. Peter will be missed by his siblings Paul and Eleanor Baron, Julie and Ted Nelligan, Kathy and Terry Young and Chris and Irene Baron, and by many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for all of the support from the many friends Peter had made across Canada. Due to the pandemic, the service will be private. Peter will be laid to rest with his father at Mount Carmel Cemetery in West Garafraxa. We welcome all who wish to pay their last respects to visit at your leisure.