Peter was born in Guelph, the son of Rev. Dr. D. Crawford Smith and his wife Margaret Mitchell (Potts). He attended Macdonald Consolidated School and GCVI. Upon graduation, he enrolled at Queen's University, graduating with a degree in Social Work. He continued his studies in Ottawa, where he earned his MSW. Following his formal education, Peter continued the family calling of community service as a social worker with Metropolitan Toronto Children's Aid Society, Warren Shepell-EAP Professionals, with Indigenous Youth in Kenora, Ontario and in his many years volunteering with the Cancer Societies in Toronto and the Turks and Caicos Islands. After meeting in their beloved Cabbagetown neighbourhood of downtown Toronto, Peter and Judy were married on August 21, 1982, forming a new family with their daughters Amanda and Caitlin. He loved the family times together in Toronto, at their Bridgewater Retreat in Tweed, Ontario and at their properties in the Turks. Several years ago, Peter was diagnosed with dementia. Peter was able to continue living at home in their tropical paradise with the attentive care of his loving wife Judy until his passing on November 4th, 2020. Besides his wife Judy, Peter leaves his daughters Amanda O'Reilly of Toronto and Caitlin O'Reilly (Todd Doldersum) and their son Emmett of Picton, Ontario. He was predeceased by his mother, father and younger brother Andrew (2011) and is survived by his brother David and his wife Marie of Guelph and their children Andrea, Darrin, Janine, Jordanna and ten grand nieces and nephews. Interment will occur in Provo in the Turks at a time in the near future. He is forever in our hearts and is missed!