Passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen, Guelph, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Peter Hewer was predeceased by his parents George and Irene (nee Groh) Hewer and by his sister Sandra. He will be remembered by many friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com