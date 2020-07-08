1/1
Peter MALLOY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At home following a lengthy illness on Monday, July 6, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Bonnie Malloy for almost 60 years. Peter was born in Hamilton, Ontario and was employed by Dominion Stores and Zehrs for many years. Predeceased by his father Peter Malloy from Hamilton and his mother Nena McGee from Guelph. Cherished father of Lori (Terry) Schill, Jeff Malloy and Mike Malloy. Loving Papa of Jessica (Brett), Vanessa (Chris), Dawn and Adam (Amy). Much loved Papa Pete of Weston, Alexis, Scarlett, Orlando, Leo, Rodney and Royce. Dear brother of Joyce Barrett of Cambridge, Joan (Jim) Walker of Hanover and Jim (Marilyn) of St. Thomas. Dear brother-in-law of Anne and Ken (deceased) Thompson. Will be missed by all of his friends at Flamboro Valley Camping Resort. The family would like to extend their thanks to Guelph EMS (especially Jessie) and Guelph Police for their kindness and compassion. Thank you to Dr. Traplin and Dr. Jamie Le for the wonderful care that they provided Pete. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - messages of condolence are welcomed via the funeral home website below Peter's notice. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital. "I can't smile without you" A tree will be planted in memory of Peter Malloy in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved