At home following a lengthy illness on Monday, July 6, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Bonnie Malloy for almost 60 years. Peter was born in Hamilton, Ontario and was employed by Dominion Stores and Zehrs for many years. Predeceased by his father Peter Malloy from Hamilton and his mother Nena McGee from Guelph. Cherished father of Lori (Terry) Schill, Jeff Malloy and Mike Malloy. Loving Papa of Jessica (Brett), Vanessa (Chris), Dawn and Adam (Amy). Much loved Papa Pete of Weston, Alexis, Scarlett, Orlando, Leo, Rodney and Royce. Dear brother of Joyce Barrett of Cambridge, Joan (Jim) Walker of Hanover and Jim (Marilyn) of St. Thomas. Dear brother-in-law of Anne and Ken (deceased) Thompson. Will be missed by all of his friends at Flamboro Valley Camping Resort. The family would like to extend their thanks to Guelph EMS (especially Jessie) and Guelph Police for their kindness and compassion. Thank you to Dr. Traplin and Dr. Jamie Le for the wonderful care that they provided Pete. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- messages of condolence are welcomed via the funeral home website below Peter's notice. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital. "I can't smile without you" A tree will be planted in memory of Peter Malloy in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.