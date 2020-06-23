Pfaff Doreen A. Hurtubise
1930-10-02 - 2020-06-17
Journey forward Lee on your next adventure and we will surely follow. Affectionately known as Lee, to whom everything was an adventure, started her final adventure late Wednesday evening June 17, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. She was 89. A graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing Guelph Class of 1952. Wife of the late Leo (June 2010). Mother of Sandra, Brad, Lance, T.J. (February 2020) and Troy. Daughter of Roy (1991) and Dorothy Pfaff (2002). Loved and respected sister of Madeline MacGregor (Bill 2018) of Guelph and Jacqueline Graham (Gary) of Curries and the late Pauline Kirkpatrick (2011). Inurnment in Calgary.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
