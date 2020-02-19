Home

Phyllis Jane Rodd


1928 - 11
Phyllis Jane Rodd Obituary
Rodd, Phyllis Jane (nee Leigh-Clare) 1928 to 2020 died peacefully in her sleep on Feb 14, 2020. After 59 years of marriage, she was predeceased by her loving husband Stephen in 2012. She leaves her daughters Helen, Celia (Atul), and Kate; son John (Susan); three grandchildren, Kassia, Jaegan and Frida; and her brother’s children, Muriel and George. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. For those wishing to honour her life, a contribution to either the Guelph Public Library or the Onward Willow Neighbourhood Group would be appreciated; comments may be left at http://www.wallcustance.com/notices1.aspx For their extraordinary support, the family would also like to express their gratitude to Lisa Kelso, Dr. P. Rahil, staff of the North End Medical Clinic, and caring neighbours.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
