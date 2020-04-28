Home

Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Phyllis Margaret MATTHEW

Phyllis Margaret MATTHEW Obituary
Passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Phyllis Margaret (nee Hill) Matthew, in her 100th year, was the beloved wife of the late Clayton "Pete" Matthew (1994). She was the loving mother of Nancy (husband Joseph Waters) of Guelph. Phyllis was the loved grandmother of Peter (Lori), Drew, Brennan (Bronwen), Renee and the late Paul and great-grandmother of Blake, Katie, Lisa, Rowan, Oak, Tighe, Rogan, Declan, and Eamon. She was the eldest sister of late Eileen and her late husband Pat Malloy, Mildred and her late husband Rene St. Pierre and the late Theresa Neal. Phyllis had a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's for over 14 years. A private interment will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Chatham, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ignatius Jesuit Centre, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020
