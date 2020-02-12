|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2020 at the Guelph General Hospital ICU. Born in Guelph, in the "paisley block". He graduated from GCVI and then joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and flew the F101 Voodoo as a fighter pilot. Bruce then joined Air Canada and flew for 34 ½ years, seeing the world and he would always say, "trying not to look too happy on the job while getting paid for doing what you love". He was an athlete from the get-go, in fact he met his wife Eileen as she was on vacation from her nursing training and their first date was watching him play fastball. Bruce was involved in physical activities all his life. He played basketball, hockey, golf, slow-pitch, skiing and curling. He skied with Sean in the Track 3 program and coached Douglas' fastball team who won provincials that year. After retirement, he organized the popular Thursday golf group and the Wednesday seniors curling schedule. He was a member of the Guelph Wellington Men's Club and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, as well as organized the once a month lunch for retired pilots at Shakespeare's Arms. Bruce's hobbies were gardening, cooking, red wine, scotch and being very involved with his grandsons Colin and Scott. There will be a drop-in celebration of life get-together to remember Bruce on March 13, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Guelph Curling Club, 816 Woolwich St., Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Bruce has been blessed with his wife Eileen, his sons Sean (Heather), Douglas (Suzanne), his grandchildren Colin, Scott, Hannah, Madelyn, Talmage (Amanda) and Harrison (Samantha), and his great grandchildren Raelynn and Harper. Bruce was predeceased by his parents George and Agnes and his brothers Sandy (Lois), Jack (Clarabeth) and Donald (Ria). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of R. Bruce McIntosh in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020