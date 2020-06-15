Rachel Lee de Jager passed away peacefully early Saturday morning. She was surrounded by family at her home, and the love of family and friends was felt constantly; Husband Alan de Jager, Daughters Phoenix (Jake) Hahn and Nevada de Jager. Daughter of Harry and Jenny Thalen, sister of Trevor (Michelle) Thalen and Natasha (Jason) Cuff. Daughter-in-law of John and Tinie de Jager, sister-in-law of the de Jager brothers and sisters, and loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Although Rachel did not like being the center of attention, she was an inspiration to many and she touched many people's hearts with her blogs, paintings and poetry. Rachel was a fighter, and despite pain she smiled, laughed, and simply loved all those around her. Rachel finished her race here on earth and is now at peace and running pain free with our Lord God. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Rachel's notice. A tree will be planted in memory of Rachel L. de Jager in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.