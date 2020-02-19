|
Passed away with her son by her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her first husband Lawrence Webb (1964) and second husband Eric Bower (2015). Proud and devoted Mum to Larry (Linda) Webb of Fergus. Cherished Gran to Cherilyn of Elora, and Allison (Ryan England) of Fergus. Very proud G.G. to Nolan, Chloe, Nora, Maeve and Darren. Remembered by stepchildren Eric (Carolyn) Bower of San Francisco, California, the late Ruth (2006), (Patrick and Judy) Smith of Sarto, Manitoba, Ken (Karen) Bower of Guelph and John (the late Deborah (2014)) Bower of Guelph and their families. Honorary Mum to Dean (Marion) Irwin of Ariss. Also fondly remembered by nieces and nephews in Ontario, New Brunswick and Scotland. Rae was one of 9 children and as a war bride, emigrated from Blackburn, Scotland to Tara, Ontario, to live her adult life in Canada. After Lawrence's passing, Rae and Larry moved to Guelph. It was there she met and married Eric. Rae was a proud past member of Beatrice Rebekah Lodge No. 12 and was an accomplished lawn bowler and curler. Most recently she enjoyed living at Heritage River in Elora and being close to her family. Rae's family would like to thank all the staff of Heritage River for their care and kindness over the past 3 years. Friends are invited to the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the War Amps, or to Grove's Memorial Hospital, Fergus, ON would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020