It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rahgbans at Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Mohinder S. Sandhu (April 20, 2020) and loved mother of Simerjeet (Darshan) Grewal of India, Mandeep Sandhu (Judy Foltz) and Karmaldeep (the late Franco) Franceschi of Guelph. Loving grandmother of Gundeep, Shampy and Damian and great-grandmother of two. Daughter of Mohinder S. and Gurdeep K. Sidhu and sister of Avtar, Surinder, Gur (all deceased) and of Amarit K. (Jaswinder) of Brampton and Malvinder (Surinder K.) of Venneslaa, Norway. Auntie of many in India, Canada, USA and Norway. Honourary "Auntie" of many more. Born in Kot, Sardar Buta Singh, India in 1931(now Pakistan). Mohinder and Raghbans moved to Guelph in July 1994 to join their two younger children and their (Guelphite) spouses. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Raghbans enjoyed being with her family, cooking for her loved ones, gardening, knitting and spending time in prayer. Her dancing eyes and warm smile always welcomed family and friends. She had a very special place in her heart for her grandson, Damian, whom she helped raise and of whom she was very proud. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to all of the PSW's who helped us care of Mom and Dad over the past few years. We could not have done it without them and are so grateful that you were there for our parents. There will be visitation at Wall-Custance Funeral Home, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph on Tuesday, August 11th and Wednesday, August 12th from 5 - 8 p.m. both days. (Masks are mandatory, maintaining a 2-meter distance and staying in your family circle will be monitored. Please follow instructions by funeral home staff). A private service will be held on Friday. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be forwarded to the family via the funeral home website below Raghban's notice. Memorial donation to the Guelph Sikh Society building fund would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Raghbans K. Sandhu in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.