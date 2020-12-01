1/1
Raymond "Ray" Cavasin
Passed away suddenly in Guelph, in his 55th year. Ray was the beloved son of Bruna and the late Charlie Cavasin. Loving brother to Marlene (Gord) Brumby and Wayne (Abbie) Cavasin. Proud uncle to Cassandra and Matthew Cavasin. Ray had many dear friends that he truly cherished. Ray's love for hockey brought him much joy volunteering with youth events. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will take place followed by a burial of cremated remains at Marymount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
