Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
Raymond Dale WRIGHT

Raymond Dale WRIGHT Obituary
Suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Raymond Wright son of the late Frances (Louttit) and Ronald Wright. Dear brother of Brian (Barb) of Ajax and Craig of Leamington. Sadly missed by his niece Megan (Dylan) and Great Niece Charlee. Raymond was a life long fan of the Blue Jays and the Maple Leaf's as well as the Kitchener Rangers. Friends may call at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Belsyde Cemetery, Fergus at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020
