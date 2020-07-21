Passed away at Wellington Terrace, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 77 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Denham) (2018). Ray is fondly remembered by his extended family; Marie, Rina, Jack, Jason, Rebecca and Maddie and also by his dear friend David and his wife Carol. He and David spent many pleasurable hours immersed in trains and photography. As an avid gun collector and shooter, Ray will be missed by his friends at the Bridgeport Gun Club. We are grateful for all the support shown to us by his neighbour, Rick and his good friend, Jim. We also extend a heartfelt thankyou to the staff at Wellington Terrace for their exceptional care of Ray. At Ray's request, there will be no formal services. Cremation has taken place and he has been laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Guelph Humane Society (519) 824-3091 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.