|
|
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 78, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Loving father of Greg (Maria), and Lynn. Cherished grandfather of Danielle and Rachael. Dear brother of Wayne (Shirley), Paul (Sandra), Diane (Fred), Debbie (Mel), and Rick (Dawn). Predeceased by his son Mark (2010). Special thank you to the staff at Riverside Glen for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass for Ray will take place at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Rd, Guelph, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Parkinson's Canada. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020