Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond TESSARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond John TESSARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond John TESSARO Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 78, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Loving father of Greg (Maria), and Lynn. Cherished grandfather of Danielle and Rachael. Dear brother of Wayne (Shirley), Paul (Sandra), Diane (Fred), Debbie (Mel), and Rick (Dawn). Predeceased by his son Mark (2010). Special thank you to the staff at Riverside Glen for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass for Ray will take place at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Rd, Guelph, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Parkinson's Canada. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -