Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph LANG


1941 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray passed away gently after losing his battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of Mary (nee Prokator) for 55 years. Wonderful father to Heather (Alastair) Duncan, and Annette (Steve) Bazin. Ray leaves behind sisters Mary Jane Mollison, Rita Steele, Theresa Fredette, brother Michael Lang, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sister Margaret Giroux (predeceased). Ray loved life. He was a great woodworker and carver, and loved gardening. Ray was well known for his wonderful tomato plants which he generously shared. Ray was a member of the Guelph Carving Club for 30 years. Friends were received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. A funeral service was held in the Hart chapel on Monday, January 6th at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the , Diabetes Association, or St. Joseph's Health Centre. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -