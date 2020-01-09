|
|
Ray passed away gently after losing his battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of Mary (nee Prokator) for 55 years. Wonderful father to Heather (Alastair) Duncan, and Annette (Steve) Bazin. Ray leaves behind sisters Mary Jane Mollison, Rita Steele, Theresa Fredette, brother Michael Lang, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sister Margaret Giroux (predeceased). Ray loved life. He was a great woodworker and carver, and loved gardening. Ray was well known for his wonderful tomato plants which he generously shared. Ray was a member of the Guelph Carving Club for 30 years. Friends were received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. A funeral service was held in the Hart chapel on Monday, January 6th at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the , Diabetes Association, or St. Joseph's Health Centre. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com