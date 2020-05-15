Peacefully after a lengthy illness, at Chartwell Niagara, Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 87 years of age. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Rea) of 60 years. Predeceased by his sister, Barbara Simpson. Loving father of Barbara, her husband Reno Wohlschlager and their children, Leah and Helen Poralla; Hilary, her husband John Skilnyk and their child Lian, and Patrick, his wife Georgia Georgiou and their children Zoë and Tommy. Raymond loved being a Grampa. He was born in Kilkeel, Northern Ireland and immigrated with his family to Canada in 1969. He lived in Montreal for two years before moving to St. Catharines in 1971 where he joined Ridley College until his retirement in 1995. As a member of the Ridley community, Raymond was a proud teacher of languages and held various roles as Department Head, Academic Advisor and rugby coach. He had a love for learning languages and travelling to visit family to enjoy great meals and engage in a good debate. Raymond was an active church member of St. George's Anglican Church in St. Catharines serving as a Lay Reader and Warden and he was active in the breakfast program, BAC, dinner club, bridge club and travel club. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Chartwell Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. In honouring Raymond's wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, memorial services are restricted to immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 15, 2020.