Raymond Patrick DWYER
It is with heavy hearts that we announce Dad's peaceful passing at Hospice Wellington, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Topsail Conception Bay, Newfoundland and resided in Guelph, Ontario. He is survived by his son Raymond S. Dwyer (Kelley). Proud grandfather of Treissa and Darren and great-grandfather of Memphis. Dear brother of Linda, Madonna (Charlie), Jim (Eva), Janet all from Kelligrews, Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and John of Toronto, Ontario. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Gwendolyn Dwyer and sister Aggie. Special thanks to Hospice Wellington for all their compassion and care at a difficult time. Cremation has taken place and it was his wishes to be laid to rest with his parents in Newfoundland. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Raymond's notice. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington (www.hospicewellington.org/donate) would be appreciated. Fly free Dad, always and forever in our hearts, until we meet again... A tree will be planted in memory of Raymond P. Dwyer in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
