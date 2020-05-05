Motorcycle enthusiast, Model train maker, artist, photographer and cinema photography made dad who he was. It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Stuart Victor Pollard announce his death four days after his 92 birthday on Monday May 4, 2020. Beloved husband for 54 years to Mechteltje (Meg) Pollard, dear father of Ronald (Charlene) Pollard (d. 1980), Rick Pollard (Lethbridge Alberta), and Robin (Ken) Simkin (Guelph Ontario). Grandfather to Raeanne (Denis) Arsenault, Caitlin Pollard, Billy (Ginette) Simkin, and Chris (Leanne) Simkin. Also survived by 2 great-grandsons Avery and Emmett Simkin Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Raymond's notice. Memorial contributions to the McMaster-Chedoke Neonatal Unit would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Raymond S. V. Pollard in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 5, 2020.