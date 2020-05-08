Raymonde Lisette BENNITZ
In loving memory of our mom . . . Raymonde (Mona) Lisette passed away peacefully, Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Niagara Falls General Hospital at the age of 77. Predeceased by her husband Albert and her parents, Yvonne and Justin. She is survived by her three loving children; Susan (Mario Cusson), Bob (Barbara) and Annette (Steve Hannemann). She was a proud adoring Nana to; Amanda (Patrick), Jason, Tyler, Sydney (and their pup Abi) and recently became a Great-Nana to little Harper. One of 11 children, she will be missed by everyone who knew her. Raymonde very much cherished the Bridge Centre of Niagara where she met some wonderful friends who added so much joy, laughter, and friendship to her life. Memorial contributions to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Niagara Health Foundation (https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/cancer-care-oncology) are graciously appreciated (thank you all for your loving care). Sadly, a celebration of our mom's life is not possible at this time. When we can be together again, we will gather. Until then, please raise a glass and toast her memories. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 8, 2020.
May 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you Annette & Steve and your Family. Carol & Bill
BILL SMALE
Friend
