Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba CASTILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba CASTILLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Reba was the beloved mother of Patrick (Kathleen), Rob (Caitlin) and Chuck (Shannon). Much loved granny of Kara, Margo, Jason and Eric. She will be missed by her brother Tom Macintosh (Karen) and sisters Catherine Gillis (Danny) and Marie Gill (Tom) and father of their boys, Cesar Castillo (Mayela). Reba will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., with a celebration of life in the funeral home chapel at 4 .pm. A reception will follow from 5-7. Donations in memory of Reba may be made to the CNIB or the Canadian Lung Association. Cards are available at the funeral home, 519-821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made at https://www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com/
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -