|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Reba was the beloved mother of Patrick (Kathleen), Rob (Caitlin) and Chuck (Shannon). Much loved granny of Kara, Margo, Jason and Eric. She will be missed by her brother Tom Macintosh (Karen) and sisters Catherine Gillis (Danny) and Marie Gill (Tom) and father of their boys, Cesar Castillo (Mayela). Reba will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., with a celebration of life in the funeral home chapel at 4 .pm. A reception will follow from 5-7. Donations in memory of Reba may be made to the CNIB or the Canadian Lung Association. Cards are available at the funeral home, 519-821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made at https://www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com/
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020