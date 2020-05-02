It is with heavy hearts that the family of Reno Anthony Favrin announce his peaceful passing at the Guelph General Hospital on April 30, 2020 at the age of 90 following a brief illness. Pre-deceased by his wife Christina (Sieminowski, 1978) and his brother Bruno (2012). Cherished father of Gary (Jacquie), Michael (Sheila) and Stephen (Stacy), and brother-in-law to Sophie (Peter) Czerkaski and the late Adolph (Carolyn) Sieminowski. Loving grandfather to John (Krystalia) and Trent and great-grandfather to William and Andrew. Reno was a life long Guelphite, born to the late Beniamino and Maria (Zambusi) Favrin. He lived his entire life within two city blocks, returning to his family home (built by his father) in his later years where he lived independently until his recent admission to hospital. He was a devout parishioner at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate since his youth. Reno had a strong work ethic and was a skilled tradesman. Early in his working life he was employed on construction jobs at the Toronto Pearson Airport and the University of Guelph. For many years he ran a business as a general contractor for commercial and residential renovations and then worked as a Facilities Supervisor for the Federal government, overseeing the maintenance of post offices and other government buildings in the Guelph/Waterloo region. Reno worked there until his retirement in 1998. The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Guelph General Hospital for their kind and compassionate care during these difficult times. A private interment was held at Marymount Cemetery. Reno's family would appreciate memorial donations to be made to Covenant House (covenanthousetoronto.ca), a provider of shelter, food and crisis services to homeless and at-risk youth, of which Reno was a long-time supporter.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 2, 2020.