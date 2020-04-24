|
Passed away at Ritz Lutheran Villa on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in his 85th year. Son of Walter and Edith born and raised in the community of Clifford, Ontario; he was the eldest of four sons; Doug, Russel and Bert. He met and married the love of his life, Helen Catherine Kaufman in 1959. They had three children, Carolyn (Russell Speers), Sue and Steve (Coleen Pletsch) and were blessed with five grandchildren; Alexandra, Brent, Dawn, Andrew and Ericka. Don and Helen also adopted two sons during their time in West Africa, Momodu (Saffi) Kamara, and Amadu Konteh. During his life of service he ministered in the communities of Cayuga, Ontario, Yonibana, Sierra Leone, West Africa, Port Dover, Ontario, Mitchell, Ontario, and Markdale, Ontario. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Don's notice. A private family burial has taken place in Alsfeldt United Church Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life event to be held in the late summer. Donations can be made to Speedside United Church, Hospice Wellington or a . A tree will be planted in memory of Donald J. Pletsch in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020