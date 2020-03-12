|
In loving memory of a loving husband and cherished father, Riccardo, who left us 17 years ago March 15, 2003. Dear Lord: Please take a message To our loved one up above, Tell him how much we miss him And give him all our love. We do not need a special day To bring him to our mind. A day we do not think of him Is very hard to find. If tears could build a stairway And heartache make a lane, We could walk the path to Heaven. Please pick a bunch of flowers with care, Place them in both his arms And tell him we still care. We miss you so much. - Your loving wife Ilda and devoted son Robert
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020