Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Monday, January 13, 2020, with family by his side, at the age of 67. Loved father of Rick, Wayne Baxter, Christopher and Jennifer (Frank). Predeceased by his parents Richard and Reta Baxter. Dear brother of Barb (Dan) Bailey, Wayne (Barb) Baxter, Joyce (Gary) Mercer, Bill Baxter, Joanne (Larry) Billings, Robert (Judy) Baxter and Cathy (Rick) Boutlier. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, especially his aunt Clara Baxter - his guardian angel. At Rick's request, cremation has taken place and a private family interment was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Richard (Rick) Baxter in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020