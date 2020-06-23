Richard BOLTON

Passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Bolzon). Loving father of Melissa Schwenger (Marc) and Christina Taylor (Brandon). Cherished grandfather of Hailey Schwenger, Braidyn Bolton, Owen Bolton, Ethan Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor. Dear brother of Ray Bolton (Bonnie), Roy Bolton (Peggy), Sherry Borg (Wally), Sandy Kelly (Dave) and the late Ross Bolton (Trish). Brother-in-law of Cheryl Smyth (Dave). Son of the late Robert Bolton and the late Margaret Holtzhauer Bolton. Richard will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David St. South, Fergus on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a 30% capacity of the interior of the funeral home at all times. Physical distancing and wearing a mask or face covering is mandatory. A private family memorial service will be held. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.