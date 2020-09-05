A true "Scottish Lass", Rita passed away on September 1, 2020, at Hospice Wellington leaving behind her brother Alan; her four children, Scott (Stephanie), Jason (Johanna), Nicole (Michael), Shawn (Marcia); and her granddaughters, Bailey, Elle and Zahra. Rita was born and spent her first two decades in Glasgow, Scotland. There she became a master knitter which came in handy once she immigrated from Scotland to Burlington, Ontario, and had the pleasure of experiencing a Canadian winter. She grew to love her new country and even convinced her parents to emigrate and be part of their four grandchildren's lives. Rita's talents were many. She not only was the Queen of Shortbread and Tattie Scones but also had the uncanny ability to wear high heels in any weather. She loved to sing and was a member of both her church choir and the Centre Wellington Singers. She spent endless hours volunteering her services throughout our community including the Homewood and the Humane Society which were especially close to her heart. In the eyes of her granddaughters, Rita was "better than Hallowe'en" as bags of British candy left very happy, hyper children at the end of each of her visits. A private service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to Wellington Hospice, the Lymphoma Leukemia Society of Canada or The Guelph Humane Society Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519.821.5077) or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com