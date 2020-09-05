1/1
Rita (Margaret) DUMBRECK
1943-03-06 - 2020-09-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A true "Scottish Lass", Rita passed away on September 1, 2020, at Hospice Wellington leaving behind her brother Alan; her four children, Scott (Stephanie), Jason (Johanna), Nicole (Michael), Shawn (Marcia); and her granddaughters, Bailey, Elle and Zahra. Rita was born and spent her first two decades in Glasgow, Scotland. There she became a master knitter which came in handy once she immigrated from Scotland to Burlington, Ontario, and had the pleasure of experiencing a Canadian winter. She grew to love her new country and even convinced her parents to emigrate and be part of their four grandchildren's lives. Rita's talents were many. She not only was the Queen of Shortbread and Tattie Scones but also had the uncanny ability to wear high heels in any weather. She loved to sing and was a member of both her church choir and the Centre Wellington Singers. She spent endless hours volunteering her services throughout our community including the Homewood and the Humane Society which were especially close to her heart. In the eyes of her granddaughters, Rita was "better than Hallowe'en" as bags of British candy left very happy, hyper children at the end of each of her visits. A private service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to Wellington Hospice, the Lymphoma Leukemia Society of Canada or The Guelph Humane Society Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519.821.5077) or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved