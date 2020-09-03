After a courageous three-year battle with cancer, and with his loving wife and family by his side, Bob peacefully passed away at home, on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Pat (Hall), the devoted father of Bryan (Cristina), Brad, and Chris (Rochelle), and extremely proud Papa of Kayla, Nicola, Julia, Michael, Carter, Cody, Ryer, Cooper, and Chloe. He was the loved son of the late Dorothy and Charles Billings. He was the dear brother of the late Shirley (the late John) Meszaroes, the late Larry (Marjorie), Nancy (the late Marty) Pomeroy, the late Paul (Cheryl), the late David (Barbara), and the late Gayle (the late Bob) Egan. He was the respected brother-in-law of Lee Ann (the late Gord) Coveyduck, Kim Kearney, Tom (Michele) Hall and Don (Lorraine) Hall. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus William J. Sheady Council 1507. As a child Bob lived in Rockwood and Guelph. Throughout his life he worked as a setter-operator at Harding Carpets, Linread Canada Ltd, and Pl. Robertson, and retired as a foreman from Ready Rivett and Fasteners. Bob loved to dance and was named "swivel hips" and "twinkle toes" by his many friends. He enjoyed coaching his sons in ball, fully supporting their passion to play hockey when they were young, and helping them with projects around their homes and cottage as adults. He could always be seen cheering for his grandchildren at their many varied activities. Fishing, travelling to various island destinations, and golfing were his other passions. He was a truly devoted family man who courageously battled his cancer, giving his family more unexpected time to share life experiences with him. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Due to Covid 19, a small, private celebration of Bob's fulfilled life was held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Victoria East Golf Club.