After struggling with his health for the last 5 years, Bob found peace on October 27, 2020 at Hospice Wellington. He leaves behind his steadfast partner, his wife Lorraine with whom he lovingly shared 46 years of married ups and downs. Devoted father to Phil (Sarah, who he loved like a daughter) B.C. and Brad - always concerned about their needs, ready to support them. Cherished Gramps to his incredible grandchildren, PJ and Clover. Survived by his brother Paul (Eva) of Massachusetts. Loving uncle to David (Amie), Aaron (Melissa), Neil (Linda) and Katy (Ken) and all his other nieces and nephews; always anxious to hear about their lives in spite of the distance. Abby, Hana, Jacob, Zahara, and Liam. Predeceased by his adoring grandparents, Mildred (Nini) and Arthur Boettger and his parents Brian and Joyce Glazebrook and stepfather, John Cowley. For 33 years, Bob taught school in Halton and Wellington Boards of Education. He loved teaching, always ready to help out his fellow colleagues. He was loved by his students and was always concerned about their welfare. Parents admired him for taking care of their children. For the final 20 years of his career, he was very involved in Teacher's Federation, first as union representative, holding various executive positions for a number of the schools at which he taught and later, as Union President and Chief Negotiator for the elementary school teachers. In all these positions, he worked tirelessly for the needs of his fellow teachers, appreciated by all. During retirement (2005) he and Lorraine took some wonderful trips, enjoyed theater outings, and he loved being a Grandpa to his grandchildren in B.C. The last 5 years of his life involved the many challenges he faced with regards to his health. He worked through them all one after another, always loved by his family, wanting to be well for them. During his last hospital visit, his body finally said to him "Enough is enough Bob. It is time for peace now." Thank you to all the doctors and nurses in the Emergency Department at Guelph General Hospital who welcomed him, treated him and sent him home and to all those in ICU and the various wards who took such wonderful care of him during his extended stays. Thank you to all the wonderful neighbours who supported and encouraged him during these times. Bob spent the last 8 hours of his life at Hospice Wellington. There he found the welcoming calm that he had been searching for and was welcomed into the arms of God on October 27, 2020 at 2am. Lorraine and Brad so appreciated the hours that Hospice gave them to say their final goodbyes. A wonderful gift- a time they will always cherish. Cremation has taken place. A small private graveside ceremony will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Donations to Guelph General Hospital Foundation or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family.