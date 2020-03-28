|
Mr. Robert Urbshott passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Gladys (née Ironmonger) Urbshott for 60 years. Loving father of Cheryl (the late Don) and Lance Urbshott. Cherished grandfather of Robert (Cathy) and Rachel. Great-grandfather of Laura. Dear brother of Herb (Norma). Predeceased by his siblings Jack (Margaret), Audrey (Bill), Marj (Austin) and Arthur. Robert will be truly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 7-9 p.m and on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 2 p.m. Burial at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Tara, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Wellington or a would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 28, 2020