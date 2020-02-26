|
|
The family of Robert E. (Bob) Langlois would like to express their gratitude for all the support we received during this time of great loss. We were surrounded by love, prayers, kindness and compassion. We received condolences through phone calls, cards, visitation, Mass cards as well as flowers and donations to your favourite charities. Thank you to Rev. Fr. Ian Duffy for the beautiful Mass and his thought provoking homily. The organist and choir were outstanding, and a special thank you to the CWL women who provided us with a beautiful meal. Thank you to all.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020