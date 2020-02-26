Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Langlois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. (Bob) Langlois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. (Bob) Langlois Obituary
The family of Robert E. (Bob) Langlois would like to express their gratitude for all the support we received during this time of great loss. We were surrounded by love, prayers, kindness and compassion. We received condolences through phone calls, cards, visitation, Mass cards as well as flowers and donations to your favourite charities. Thank you to Rev. Fr. Ian Duffy for the beautiful Mass and his thought provoking homily. The organist and choir were outstanding, and a special thank you to the CWL women who provided us with a beautiful meal. Thank you to all.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -