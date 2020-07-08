Of Guelph, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Cambridge Country Manor with his family by his side at the age of 91. Dear father to Brian and his wife Kim, Dave and his wife Lisa, Linda and the late Steve (January 2020). He will be lovingly remembered by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife of 55 years Marion (Russell) (2011), his parents Wilburt and Doris (Marsden) Wright, his sisters Eileen (Roy) Lambert, Evelyn (Ted) Baynton, Marg (Harv) Sutton and brother Lloyd. He is survived by his brother Wynne (Hermina) Wright and sister-in-law Ann Wright. Dad had a great sense of humour that he never lost. He enjoyed boating, fishing, the cottage-life and a good card game. He was a handyman and a dedicated member of the Guelph Optimist Club for over 45 years. In Dad's latest years, he struggled with blindness caused from a stroke and dementia. A private family ceremony will be held due to the current restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Alzheimer Society or the charity of one's choice
. A tree will be planted in memory of R. Earl Wright in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.