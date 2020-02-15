Home

In his 84th year, Bob passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Marilyn (Jewell) Langlois. Dear father of Jeffery (Lori) of Guelph, Jacquie Harris (Joe) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Keith (Malanie) of Guelph. Loved grandfather of Ashley, Brittany, Alyssa, Faith, Olivia, Jesse and Winston. He will also be missed by his great grandchildren Aiden, Sue Ann and Poppy, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Edgar and Rosa (Tessier) Langlois and his siblings Roland (late Edith) of Chicago, Helene Boak (late Bob) of Windsor, Rose Ann Custode (Jan) of Welland. Bob held his family above all else and everything he did was with a full heart. He was such a positive and happy force in the lives of his family and friends and he will be deeply missed. We are thankful that Mom and Dad were able to celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends. He even got to dance, which he loved doing. Resting at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. Visitation on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at Basilica of Our Lady Church on Monday, February 17, at 11 a.m. Reception at the church to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the . Cards at the funeral home (519-821-5077).
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020
